Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Little Lebario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Little Elijah Noah Lebario


2017 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Little Elijah Noah Lebario Obituary
Levelland- Funeral Services for : Little Elijah Noah Lebario, 2 years of age of Levelland passed away on February 4th, 2020 in Lubbock, He was born on April 3rd, 2017 in Levelland. Funeral Services will be on Thursday February 13th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Burial will be held at City of Levelland Baby Land in Levelland. Survivors: Brother: Malachi Lebario, Sister: Alexis Maldonado,. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Little's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -