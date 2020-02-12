|
|
Levelland- Funeral Services for : Little Elijah Noah Lebario, 2 years of age of Levelland passed away on February 4th, 2020 in Lubbock, He was born on April 3rd, 2017 in Levelland. Funeral Services will be on Thursday February 13th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Burial will be held at City of Levelland Baby Land in Levelland. Survivors: Brother: Malachi Lebario, Sister: Alexis Maldonado,. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020