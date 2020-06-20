Lloyd Dee Campbell
1952 - 2020
Lubbock- 67 passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lloyd was born in Brewster, Washington on June 21, 1952, to L. D. Campbell and Pauline Walker. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Julie Campbell; four daughters, Michayne Morris, Zshaynelle Lee, Aleshia Hargrove, and Charlene Crank; two sons, Loyd Campbell and Layton Campbell; two sisters, Oma Riddle and Susan Smith; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
