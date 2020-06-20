Lubbock- 67 passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lloyd was born in Brewster, Washington on June 21, 1952, to L. D. Campbell and Pauline Walker. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Julie Campbell; four daughters, Michayne Morris, Zshaynelle Lee, Aleshia Hargrove, and Charlene Crank; two sons, Loyd Campbell and Layton Campbell; two sisters, Oma Riddle and Susan Smith; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.