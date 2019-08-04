|
Caldwell- Lois Inez Dobbs Whitworth age, 93, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Ray Whitworth. Lois was born in Munday, Texas on December 16, 1925 and briefly lived in Hereford, Texas before moving to Lubbock where she met Clinton Ray. They were married on September 14, 1941. They enjoyed 22 wonderful years together before Clinton Ray's passing in April 1964. They had two sons, Clinton Ray Jr. and Chris Lynn. Lois and Clinton Ray became proud Charter Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Lubbock in 1949.
Clinton Ray and Lois worked at Whitworth Cleaners until his passing and sale of the business. Lois worked at Master Cleaners in Lubbock for 32 years before retiring in 1997. In 2001, she moved to Austin to live with Chris and his wife, Janet, before moving to College Station with them. In her last years, she lived at CHI Burleson St. Joseph Manor Health facility in Caldwell, Texas.
In addition to her husband, her parents, Robert Edgar and Lera Dobbs; and three brothers, Robert Edgar Jr., Russell, and Glenn preceded her in death. She is survived by both her sons, Ray and his wife Lou Ann; and Chris and his wife Janet. Lois had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Countless other family members and friends including Beth Brown and her husband, Don, will also miss her deeply.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. and funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. A tribute of Lois Inez Whitworth's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019