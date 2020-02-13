|
|
Lubbock- Lois LaVonne (Scooter) Sharp, 86, of New Home, Texas, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born October 29, 1933 to Willie Claude and Mildred Leota Fewell in Canyon, Texas. Lois graduated from Lubbock High School and received a teaching degree from Texas Tech University. She was married to Don Keith Sharp on March 8, 1952. Lois worked as a teacher in the New Home School District for 35 years and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma society for teachers. Lois was a member of the New Home Baptist Church and was a talent artist.
She is survived by her two sons Keith Sharp and Ronnie Sharp, her grandchildren Eric Sharp, Aaron Sharp, Dustin Sharp and Amber Scrimpsher. She was also survived by her sister Caroline Hawes of College Station, Tx and brother Bernard Fewell of Canyon, Tx. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Don, her son James Franklin Sharp, and her sister Margie Fowler.
Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on 5740 W. 19th St. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Services will be 10:00am on February 17, 2020 at the New Home Baptist Church followed by graveside services at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020