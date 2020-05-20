|
Lamesa- Lois Phillips Merrick passed away in Lubbock on May 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hancock Cemetery located at the intersection of Farm Road 2411 and Farm Road 178 in Dawson County with Kendall Meek officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Lois was born November 1, 1932 to Grady and Olene Underwood Phillips and raised in the Grandview and Welch communities. She attended school at Welch where she was a manager for the Dawson High School basketball team and graduated with the Class of 1949. After graduation, Lois enrolled in Lamesa General Hospital's nurse training program run by Drs. Frazier, Seal and Bishoff. While in the program she lived in the nurses' dormitory adjacent to the hospital. She then worked at Lamesa General Hospital until she married. Lois married Darrell H. Merrick on June 4, 1950 at Robert's Flower Shop in Lamesa. She worked as a school librarian at Central Elementary School and V.Z. Rodgers Elementary School in the 1960's and early 70's. Lois was a member of First United Methodist Church. In the late 1950's and early 1960's she was an active member and Past President of Medical Arts Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed serving on the Dawson County Library Board for over 20 years. When her sons were young, she served as a volunteer leader to 4-H youth programs and received Dawson County 4-H Clubs' Silver Spur Adult Leader Award in 1966. Throughout her life Lois enjoyed reading, square dancing, collecting depression glassware, observing wildlife and time with family and friends. She was called "Mimi" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois is survived by her husband Darrell and their two sons David (wife Betty) of Lamesa and Keith (wife Elaine) of Wilson, NC; grandchildren Ashley Cartwright (husband Braun) of Las Cruces, NM; Ty Merrick (wife Minok) of Farmers Branch, TX; Katherine Shiveler (husband Doug) of Raleigh, NC; Kelly Merrick of Boston, MA and Jess Merrick of Chapel Hill, NC. She was delighted to have five great grandchildren: Kynley Cartwright, Chaley Cartwright, Dawson Cartwright, Elizabeth Shiveler and Caroline Shiveler. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mildred Brown and her brother Everett Phillips. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Dawson County Library 511 N. 3rd, or First United Methodist Church 409 N.. 3rd, Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020