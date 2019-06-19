|
Seminole- Funeral services for Lois Virginia Boyer, age 85 of Seminole, Texas will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at West Side Church of Christ with Kalith Brown officiating and Jerold Baldwin assisting. Burial will follow at Gaines County Memorial Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. Family members will greet friends Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Welch Church of Christ building fund, West Side Church of Christ, or any . Lois was born October 1, 1933 in Bowie, Texas to Ora (Cagle) and Floyd Renfro. She graduated from Seminole High School in 1951 and then attended nursing school in Lamesa, Texas. Lois married Warren (Baldy) Boyer December 18, 1953 in Seminole, and they were married for just two months short of 58 years. Lois had been a resident of Seminole and Gaines County since 1946. Lois worked as a nurse for Drs. Dow and Koberg and at Seminole Hospital for many years. She also worked as a telephone operator, and with her husband at Baldy's Conoco in Seminole. After helping care for pre-school grandchildren, she worked for the Freyburgers at Seminole Floral and later at Flower Depot for Olga Contreras. Her last job was working with her family at Boyer Funeral Home. She was a member of Seventh Street Church of Christ until they joined congregations with West Side, where she attended until the time of her death. Lois loved to crochet; she was known for giving away potholders not only to friends, but to folks everywhere she visited. She enjoyed playing card games and 42, and she and Baldy loved to go camping. She was an excellent cook, and made the best spoonburgers, chicken and dumplings, and banana pudding in the country! Her family meant the world to her; she treasured family gatherings and visits. Lois Boyer passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Memorial Health Care Center in Seminole. She is preceded in death by her husband Baldy in 2011; one son, Dwight Boyer; one grandson, Dustin Boyer; and three brothers, Leonard, John, and Paul Renfro. She is survived by three sons, Steve and wife Christina of Butte, Montana, Gene and wife Mary of Seminole, Texas, and Dean and wife Candy of Seminole, Texas; one sister, Betty Woodard and husband Edd of Kemp, Texas; 12 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. The family would like to mention a special thank you to the staff of Memorial Health Care Center for their outstanding care, Seminole EMS, Miller Mortuary, and Ty and Regina Langehennig.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019