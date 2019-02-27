|
|
Lubbock- Loneta Reid passed away in Covenant Hospital February 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born September 11, 1927 to Clyde & Eva Starrett in Crosby County. Loneta graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1944. She attended college one year. On February 15, 1948 she married John Reid in Matador, Texas. Loneta worked for Southwestern Bell for 36 years and retired as a supervisor. She is survived by her son, John Reid, III and his wife, Pam; two grandsons, John Reid IV and his wife Jeneal; and Donald Erickson and his wife Adrina; two grandchildren , Corbin Reid, and Jagger Erickson; and two sisters, Zella Harris and Ava Mauldin. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Lavern Waldrep & Melba Jackson; and many relatives and friends. Loneta joined Southcrest Baptist Church in 1958. In 1983 she became a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class. Serving as a class officer, she devoted much of her time to benevolence activities. Loneta cared for others very much and was active in homebound ministry, adult and senior choir, women's studies and activities, and the history committee. Also, she quilted weekly with her church friends. A member of the Jolly Elders, she enjoyed many trips with this special group. A celebration of her Christian life will be at Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX Friday, March 1, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., and services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Southcrest Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019