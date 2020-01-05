Home

Lonnie Austin Mahan


1942 - 2019
Lonnie Austin Mahan Obituary
Lubbock- Lonnie Austin Mahan of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born August 11, 1942 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Leslie and Francis (Ford) Mahan. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. After honorable discharge, Lonnie later obtained his undergraduate and master's degree from Wayland Baptist University. He worked as an IRS Agent until retiring. Lonnie married Sue Mosser on January 1, 1985. Together they enjoyed traveling in their RV and researching genealogy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Mosser of Lubbock. his children who loved, cherished and will deeply miss him , Karen Ann Harris (Eric) of Lubbock, Jackie Lien Fulton (Debs) of McKinney, Paul Austin Mahan (Dana) of Friendswood, and Jimmy Ly Mahan (Michele) of Denton; step-children, Victoria Lynn Cunfer (Geoff) of Canada and Scott Henry Mosser of DeSoto; sisters, Carolyn Hass (Robert) and JoAnn Jones; 10 grandchildren, Sheldon, Stefhanie, Kyler, Kayla, Lacey, Kobe, J J, Megan, Patrick, and Claire; and six great-grandchildren, Thalia, Adelynn, Bentley, Jonathan, Kyla, and Caydee.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Ray, Bobby, Ronnie, and Lester Mahan.

Private memorial services will be held at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
