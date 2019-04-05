|
Post- Lonnie Gene Peel passed away as a result of a long illness on Saturday, March 30. Lonnie grew up in Post, Texas from birth and remained in the community his entire life. He was the father to 3 children: Kraig Peel of Fort Collins, CO; Kayla Slack of College Station, TX and Keith Peel of Lubbock Texas. He was also the brother to Delmo Gossett of Lubbock, Texas. Lonnie was born to Lonnie Henry Peel and Lola Cowdrey Peel on December 9, 1939. Farming was the primary occupation of the family and Lonnie Gene was an active participant with his father. He attended grade school in Close City and attended high school in Post, Texas. Following high school Lonnie Gene worked at the Close City Cotton Gin and spent time on the U Lazy S ranch working primarily as an equipment operator. He worked in the oil industry in the later days of his life. He is survived by Kraig, Kayla and Keith as well as 8 grandkids: Shayla, Keri, Kyle, Kace, Karsyn, Madi, Sawyer and Lawson. A reception with the family will be 4-5 p.m., Thursday, April 18 in Post at Hudman's funeral home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
