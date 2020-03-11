|
Alamogordo, N.M.- Lonnie J. Jarrett, 84, passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born July 9, 1935 in Floyd County, Texas, the youngest child of Charlie and Grace Pearson Jarrett.
He received his undergraduate degree from West Texas State University, now West Texas A & M, in 1957 and his Master's Degree in communications and English from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales in 1966.
Lonnie married Mary Frances Dodson on March 7, 1957. He began his teaching career that same year in Friona, Texas. He taught in Tulia High School, Tulia, Texas, from 1958 to 1961 and Clovis High School, Clovis, NM, '61 to '68. In '68, the family moved to Alamogordo where he began teaching at NMSU-A. He retired in 1990 from full-time teaching and taught part-time until 1998, completing a total of 41 years.
During his long career in education, Lonnie was active in the New Mexico Speech and Drama Association, The National Thespian Society where his students in Clovis won national recognition, The New Mexico Association of Educational Retirees, The Otero County Association of Educational Retirees, and The Otero County Literacy Council. He was a member of the Board of Directors of The Flickinger Center of Performing Arts for many years and served as secretary and as president of the Board. One of his passions was legitimate theatre, and he often traveled to New York City to see Broadway shows. He and his tour partners took groups to NYC annually for over 25 years.
Lonnie was known as "POPS" by his grandchildren. He always had a good book to read, and I don't recall anyone ever beating him at the game of scrabble. We all looked forward to our weekly family night at Si Senior Restaurant. His years of travel included France, England, Hawaii, and over 35 trips to NYC to see Broadway plays. He was always ready to go "just one more time".
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Frances (Fran); son, Kerry Jarrett (Debbie) Alamogordo, daughter, Kim Grisak (Ronnie) Alamogordo; grandchildren, Tyler Grisak (Jessica) El Paso, TX, Tanner Grisak, Durango, CO, Kolton Jarrett (Jami) Tarboro, NC; one great grandchild, Hayden Layneigh Jarrett, Tarboro, NC; many nieces and nephews, and a very special niece, Mickey Gowler and husband Jerry, of Lubbock.
Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 E First Street. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, with the Service to follow at 11:00 am. A private burial will take place later that day.
For those who wish, memorials for Lonnie may be made to The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 New York Ave. Alamogordo, NM, 88310, or to The Clovis Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Elder Steven Baldock, 213 La Salle Drive, Clovis, N M, 88101.
The Jarrett family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020