Denver City- DENVER CITY....Funeral services for Lonnie Lawrence Folmar, 76, of Denver City will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Streun officiating assisted by Bro. Skip Rodgers. Interment will follow in the Loop Cemetery in a Masonic Ceremony with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Lonnie passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Lonnie was born May 12, 1942 in Box Elder, Texas to Mary Lou and DeWitt Folmar. He was raised in Loop, Texas. He joined the Army in 1959, he spent three years, three months and three days in the Army. Lonnie went to work for the Seagraves Columbia Carbon Plant and was there for ten years. He owned Western Auto Store and then Western Sales since 1973 in Denver City, Texas. He received the Business of the Year in 2011 and 2018. Lonnie married Sandra K. Tabb June 14, 1995 in Jamaica. He loved fishing at the lake with his wife and family and going to Ruidoso to his cabin.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt and Mary Lou Folmar, a sister Mary Armistice Shuey and a son Eddie Folmar.
Lonnie is survived by his wife Sandra Folmar of the home; Cynthia and her husband Perry Hunt, Sherry and her husband Brian Rosson, Sonya and her husband Manuel Sanchez, Prentis Sturdivant; nineteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters Brenda Walker and Glenda Huckabee; two brothers Jimmy Dee and Darell Wayne Folmar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00 -6:30 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019