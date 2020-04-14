|
|
Ralls- Lonnie Ray Arthur, 69, of Ralls passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Lonnie was born May 25, 1950 in Ralls, Texas, to Uel and Dorothy Davis Arthur. He was a graduate of Ralls High School and studied abroad through the Texas Marine Academy of the Texas A&M USTS Clipper Ship. He returned to continue his education at Texas Tech University. He was elected as a director on the South Plains Telephone Cooperative Board in 1998 and served until his death. He also served on several other boards on the South Plains and in the community. Lonnie began farming in 1972 working alongside his family. Lonnie's real passion was wood working and restoring antique cars. His talents ranged from building step stools, jewelry boxes, furniture, and even display cases. Lonnie loved incorporating exotic woods into his designs and keeping busy with projects for his family and friends. He loved Studebaker cars and restored one in honor of his father which he fabricated the replacement wood for. He owned several antique cars and tractors that he would work on himself. Lonnie was well known for his mechanical ingenuity and wild stories. His contagious laughter and witty personality will forever be remembered in the hearts of his loved ones.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents.
Lonnie leaves behind one sister; Kena Arthur of Ralls, one brother Lloyd Arthur and wife Angela of Ralls. Lonnie also leaves behind two nephews and two nieces whom he loved as his own; David, Brady, MaKayla, and Jadeyn Arthur, all of Ralls.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Lloyd Arthur, Calvin Ditto, Ivan Martinez, David Arthur, Brady Arthur, MaKayla Arthur, and Jadeyn Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Ralls First United Methodist Church or the Bayer Museum of Agriculture, Lubbock.
Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020