Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Lonnie Wilhite


1950 - 2019
Lonnie Wilhite Obituary
Lubbock- Lonnie Wilhite of Lubbock passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born November 1, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas to Hubert and Dorothy (Dingman) Wilhite. He worked as a master plumber for Armstrong Mechanical for 25 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tanya Sharp and her husband Jesse Sharp and their children Abby and Sam Sharp; stepson Lane Cypert and his children Jenna, Kayla, and Siera Cypert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda Wilhite; and brother, Jerry Wilhite.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery with Terry Wilhite officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
