Slaton- On the early morning of March 20, 2020, the Lord reached down his arms and gathered the soul of His dear child, Lorena Wuensche, to Himself in heaven having allowed her to live 96 years, 5 months, and 8 days on the earth.
Due to the Coronavirus crisis, private immediate family viewing will be followed by private graveside services at Green Memorial Park in Wilson under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.
Lorena was born October 12, 1923 in Pottsville to Fred and Sophia Kaatz. She spent her life at the side of her husband in every aspect of life whether it be on the farm or in the home. She was dedicated to her family even as it grew, numbering over a hundred with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was also known for her great fried pies, donuts and cinnamon rolls.
Perhaps no aspect of her life was more admired than her faith and trust in her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. A devoted member of the Lord's church, she was adamant in sharing the Good News of the Savior with everyone who came in contact with her life. She found no greater purpose in life than that others would know and believe in the forgiveness and eternal life Jesus has won for all the world.
She is survived by a son, James [Janet] of Wilson; five daughters, Geneva Ehlers of Slaton, Barbara [Ray] Ehlers of Lubbock, Marilyn [Tom] Bowers of Austin, Elna Brieger of Lubbock, Karen [Oliver] Thompson of Lubbock; 17 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; and a host of friends too numerous to count.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbert; and three great-grandsons.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Green Memorial Park Cemetery in Wilson.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Library of Legacies and Texas Home Health Hospice for their care and support given to Lorena.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020