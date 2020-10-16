Lubbock- 56 passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary, and celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lorene was born on June 19, 1965. She graduated from Dunbar High School and she worked for the Lubbock Police Department. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Shelvin; one daughter, Marqita Brooks; one son, Chris Brooks; five sisters, Oran Williams, Irene Brooks, Marilyn Penn, Irdale Brooks, and Corene Wigfall; three brothers, Rings Brooks, Johnny Brooks, and O. B. Brooks; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.