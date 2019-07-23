Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorene (McCutcheon) Harmonson


1930 - 2019
Lorene (McCutcheon) Harmonson Obituary
Meadow- Maudie "Lorene" Harmonson, 89 of Meadow passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born March 18, 1930 to Samuel Bird and Maudie Elmina (Baysinger) McCutcheon in Meadow. Lorene graduated from Meadow High School. She married Floyd Harmonson February 19, 1949. Lorene was a housewife and a talented seamstress. She was a member of Indiana Baptist Church and of the Christian Women's Club. Lorene was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law, Inda Faye Reeves; son, Michael Bruce Harmonson and wife Doris; daughter, Linda Jean Richardson and husband Gerald; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Floyd; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Meadow Cemetery in Meadow, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
