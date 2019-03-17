Home

Levelland- Funeral Services for Mrs. Lorene "Lencha" Ortiz Gomez 88 yrs of age of Levelland will be held on Monday March 18th, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland at 2 pm with Fr. Ernesto Lopez and Fr. Jonathon Phillips officiating. Burial to follow at the City of Levelland Cemetary. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 from 9 am-9 pm. Rosary will be held 7 pm at Duarte Funeral Home chapel of Levelland. Under the professional care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
