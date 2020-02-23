|
|
|
Tulsa, OK- Lorenz (Laurie) Lutherer, 84, MD PhD of Tulsa, Oklahoma died peacefully on February 5, 2020. Laurie, born on January 20, 1936 in Cleveland, OH was the beloved only child of Otto and Doris (Pletscher) Lutherer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Doris, and his wife, Margaret Marie Sheffield Lutherer. He is survived by his three sons, Brian Nathan Allen (Kelly) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Benjamin Bradley Simon (Andreia) of Denver, Colorado; and Scott Simon of Lubbock, Texas. He was the grandfather to three grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth and Andrew Joseph Allen of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Edie Camille Simon of Lubbock, Texas.
Laurie graduated from Haverford College (BA '58), The University of Iowa (MS '64), and The University of Florida (PhD '69) prior to accepting a faculty position in the newly formed medical school of Texas Tech University in 1972.
In 1977, while teaching at Texas Tech, Laurie became a member of one of the first graduating classes of the newly formed Texas Tech Medical School. During his tenure at the institution, he served with distinction in many roles in both the Department of Physiology and Internal Medicine. He served with distinction as a researcher and administrator for over 40 years. In these roles, he received several teaching awards, published many outstanding research papers and was very involved with the establishment of the original policies and guidelines which contributed to the development of the medical school in its formation of teaching, research and administration missions.
Throughout his long tenure at the school and, later through the entire existence of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center he was totally dedicated to due process in all of its dimensions. As a champion for the rights of faculty, students, staff and patients, he was fearless in advocating that all members of the medical school community were empowered to contribute to the life of the institution. His pioneering efforts led to the establishment of the Faculty Council Executive Committee at the medical school and subsequently to the formation of the Faculty Senate of the entire TTUHSC. He was also supportive of the formation of the Staff Senate. He was also a tireless champion of animal welfare within biomedical research.
In the final years of his service to the TTUHSC, Laurie served as executive director of the Clinical Research Institute, providing guidance to clinical research investigators through each phase of the research process.
In his free time, Laurie was a passionate participant and fan of sports of all kinds. He played soccer with gusto into his late 40's and was a die-hard Red Raider fan. Together with his wife Margaret, he was deeply involved with the culture and civic life of Lubbock as a lifelong supporter of Texas Tech Public Radio and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.
The School of Medicine-TTUHSC community will join family and friends in celebrating the life of Laurie Lutherer in the Academic Classroom Building (ACB), room 150 of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, 3601 4th Street on Friday, February 28 at 2 pm. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Laurie Lutherer to the Texas Tech Public Radio, Box 45891, Lubbock, Texas 79409.
Expressions of sympathy and special memories can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020