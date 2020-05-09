Home

Lorenza Pina


1934 - 2020
Lorenza Pina Obituary
Slaton- Lorenza (Grandma Betty) Flores Pina went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, George Pina, on May 5, 2020. A private Funeral Service will be held under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.

Lorenza was born December 10, 1934 in Waco to Maldaleno and Antonia Flores. She married George Pina on September 16, 1949 in McGregor. They eloped, spending the night in a cotton trailer, true love. Lorenza started working at a very early age to provide for her children and mother. Her first job was at Shamrock Cafe as a dishwasher, later becoming a manager, where she was known as pineapple. She went on to work at Methodist Hospital by day and Texas Tech by night for many years, retiring in 1985. After retiring she worked as a cleaning supervisor for Dr. Grimes, Dr. Kelly Robinson, and West Mark Realtors. They all became her work family unlike no other. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was proud to a Guadalupana.

Lorenza is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her number one son, George (Esquite) Pina Jr; baby boy Lupio; baby girl Lorena; brother Elivino Flores; and sister Juana Pina.

Lorenza is survived by her daughters, Virginia Lara (Abram),Victoria Rojas (Tony), Valentina Ramirez (Ruben) all of Lubbock, Loretta Cristan, Susan Gaydos ( Mike) all of Slaton; her sister, Lille Garza of Cleburne; 21 grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren; a very special grandson, Orlando Pina; her seventh daughter, Nicole Lara, who provided unconditional love and care for her grandmother and best friend; numerous nieces and nephews; and special cousins Emma and Fela Salas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
