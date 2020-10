Or Copy this URL to Share

Sundown- Mr. Lorenzo Casas 73 years of age of Sundown passed away on October 22nd , 2020 in Lubbock.



He was born September 5th, 1947 Coyame, Mx.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday October 31st, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel.



