Brownwood- Loretta Ann Wilson, also known as "Dee" or "Nanny" to her loved ones, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Brownwood, TX at the age of 80, with family by her side.
Dee was born on May 21, 1938 in Seminole, Oklahoma to the late Marvin & Ruby Lemmonds. She attended High School at Velma-Alma Oklahoma achieving various academic awards. During her Junior year in 1955 she married Don H. Wilson. Throughout her lifetime she has called several places home such as Hobbs, NM, Brownfield, Lake Jacksonville, Zephyr, Tyler, and Brownwood, TX. where she held a wide variety of jobs, from cleaning business to owning businesses.
Dee had a passion for interior design, enjoyed being on the lake, deer hunting, fishing, traveling with her sisters and shopping.
Dee was immensely proud of and loved her children, grandchildren, great & great- great grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than having everyone together on special occasions and going to their extra-curricular activities.
Dee was a wonderful example of a loving mother and grandmother. Her heart was full of kindness and generosity, and she leaves behind an abundance of beautiful memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ruby Lemmonds, and her great grandson, Derek Honnert.
Dee is survived by one daughter, Marva Barron and husband Steve of Argyle, TX and two sons; Rusty Wilson and wife Cindy, of Lubbock ,TX and Donnie Wilson and wife Tammie, of Brownwood. Seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Ina Daniels Gilger of Tishamingo, Olklahoma, and Marlene Waitman of Billings, Montana.
Dee will be laid to rest on Tuesday April 23 in Brownwood, Tx at the Rafter 5 Cemetery, under the direction of Davis - Morris Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019