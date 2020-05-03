Home

Loretta Kay Percival

Loretta Kay Percival Obituary
Lubbock- Loretta Kay Percival, 62, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on April 26th, 2020 peacefully at home. Loretta was born in Odonnell, TX to Jimmy & Karen Porter on August 18th, 1957. She was the wife of Willam Henry Percival for 45 long, amazing years together. They married on February 23, 1975 in Lubbock, TX. Loretta is survived by her husband Hank, her 2 daughters, her bother, her mother, and 5 Grandchildren . Due to the current pandemic, flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 3518 CR 6000, Lubbock, TX, 79415.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
