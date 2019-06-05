|
Lubbock- Loretta S. Jackson, 74 of Lubbock, formerly of Levelland and Whiteface passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Jackson Gilyard of Lubbock and family members, Irene and Chase Lorenzo Montelongo of Celina, Texas. The visitation will be 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., June 3, 4, and 5, 2019 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., June 6, 2019. The Rosary will be 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Father Jonathan Phillip officating and music by Jose Flores. Burial will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Under the Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019