Lubbock- Lou Ann Brown, 72, of Lubbock passed away November 8, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 14, 1948. She was proud to be a Texas woman - moving to Texas as quickly as possible (at age five). She graduated from Monterey High School in 1966. Lou Ann married Dick Brown on September 18, 1974. She and Dick recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Lou Ann was beautiful, sweet, tough, strong, and smart. If you were her child, grandchild, or friend she was loyal to the core in loving you and being your biggest defender. Lou Ann was also a crack shot - she shot a deer running along a tree line at 175 yards. She loved her family; she loved her animals. And she loved Jesus. She wasn't afraid to profess her love for Jesus Christ as her true Lord and Savior and was secure in knowing He loved her dearly, as she would say, far more than she deserved (as He does all of us). Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 10:00am at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5704 19th St. She is survived by her husband Dick, son Chris Brown and wife Karla, grandson Joseph, granddaughter, Shey Hunt, daughters Dena Kay Young and Dana Lynn Brown, grandsons Dawson Routier and Dillon Routier, brother Robert O'Haugherty (Judy), sister-in-law Harriett Moore and brother-in-law Tom Brown (Beth) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alton and Alice Abbott. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com