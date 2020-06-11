Lubbock - Lou Ann Gilder Millsap, 57, went home to her Lord and Savior June 8, 2020. She was born May 1, 1963 in Lubbock, Texas to Raymond Lee Gilder and Martha Lee Gregory Gilder.
Lou Ann graduated from Dunbar High School. She then attended and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with her Registered Nursing Degree. She enjoyed her longtime nursing career and the opportunity it provided her to help others. Lou Ann loved to travel and enjoyed shopping. She was always her happiest while spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Lou Ann will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Colton Millsap and wife, Brittany, and Stephanie Smith; grandchildren, Hayden Millsap-Davis, Scarlett Millsap, and one grandbaby on the way; father, Raymond Lee Gilder; brother, Greg Lee Gilder; several nieces, nephews, cousins; other extended family and many dear friends. Lou Ann has been reunited with her mother, Martha Gilder.
Funeral services celebrating Lou Ann's life will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joe Baptist Church, De Leon, Texas, with Brother Matt Morton officiating. Lou Ann will be laid to rest in Oliver Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home, De Leon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joe Baptist Church in memory of Lou Ann. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.