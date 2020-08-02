1/1
Lou Ann Sanders
1931 - 2020
Lubbock- Lou Ann (Smith) Sanders, 88, of Lubbock passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born December 4, 1931 to James Frances and Charlie (Thorn) Smith in Dallas County. Lou Ann grew up in Lamesa, Texas. She went on to attend New Mexico Junior College School of Nursing graduating with her LVN license. Lou Ann was married to the late Alvin Sanders. Her favorite past time was reading.

Lou Ann is survived by her children, Brian Sanders and wife Dawn of Lubbock and Sheila Masoner of Lovington, NM; sister, Myra Beck; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lou Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin Sanders in 1998; son, Harold Sanders in 2011; and brother, James Smith.

Services will be held at a later date in New Mexico.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
