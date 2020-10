Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lou's life story with friends and family

Share Lou's life story with friends and family

Levelland- Mrs. Lou Ann Thoms 74 years of age of Levelland passed away on October 29th, 2020 in Levelland



Memorial Services are to be announced with further notice. Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store