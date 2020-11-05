1/1
Lou Ann Watson
1936 - 2020
Lubbock- Lou Ann Watson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was born in Lubbock Texas on March 14, 1936. Lou Ann graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. She married the love of her life, Wilford "Willie" Watson on December 16, 1957. Lou Ann was a charter member of Forrest Heights Methodist Church, which she joined on May 15, 1949. She sang in the choir for over 50 years and was a valued member of the congregation. It was in the choir where she met Willie in 1956. Lou Ann enjoyed painting and china painting. She painted and sold her eggs at Anderson Bros Jewelry in Lubbock. Lou Ann enjoyed sewing, embroidery and quilting and was a member of the Bernina Sewing Club. Lou Ann also enjoyed playing the piano. She loved spending time at Bent Spoke Farms, Lynn and Todd's homestead, where she enjoyed time with family, the animals and picking fresh veggies, especially tomatoes and peaches. Lou Ann was a strong Christian woman full of grace and beauty.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Sullivan; son, Andrew 'Andy' Watson; sister, Martha 'Gene' Blair and husband, Wilford 'Willie' Watson.

Surviving Lou Ann are her daughter, Sarah 'Lynn' Lehman and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Haley McElwain and husband, Evan, Kaylan Lehman, Savanna Lehman and Trevor Lehman; numerous nieces and nephews and her constant companion Kipper and her new puppy Watson.

Memorial services for Lou Ann will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Forrest Heights Methodist Church at 1PM with interment to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Forrest Heights Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
