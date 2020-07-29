Amarillo- Lou Edna Terry Moore, 74, formerly of Ralls, and Post met her Lord and Savior in heaven on July 25, 2020.



Lou Edna, often times called Terry by most, was born on Jan. 13, 1946 to John Davis Terry and Arlene Frances Terry in Ralls. After graduating from Lorenzo High School, in 1964, she went to Drone's Business School. Shortly thereafter, she met and married the love of her life Jerry Ray Moore. They wed June 4, 1965 in Ralls, Texas. Together they went on to raise two wonderful boys, Ricky Ray and Terry Michael. After finishing business school, Terry worked at Southwestern Bell for a short period of time, but she primarily worked in the banking industry. She worked at Security State Bank- Ralls, Century Savings - Post, and Wells Fargo - Post. After retiring Terry and Jerry spent time fishing, playing bingo, playing games, and working on some of Jerry's hobbies. Terry was very competitive and loved a good challenge.



Terry was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry on March 8, 2017. Also proceeding her in death was her beloved Mother Arlene, her dearly loved Grandma Nettie Lucille Elam and highly admired Grandfather Paul Bill Elam.



She is survived by her son Ricky and wife Carla of Christoval, TX., son Michael and wife Yvonne of Amarillo, granddaughter Mikayla Moore of Lubbock, and grandson Cody Moore of Amarillo. She is also survived by her sister Billie and husband Mike Gilberti of Roberson Ranch, sister Celia and husband Spencer Cotton of Tyler, brother Johnny and wife Alice of Tyler, brother David and wife Janet of Tyler and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Ralls Cemetery on Thursday, July 30th at 3:00pm. Mills Caraway of Church of the Vine, Christoval, Texas will be officiating.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Make a Wish Foundation.



