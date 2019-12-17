Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Lou Etta Love


1942 - 2019
Lou Etta Love Obituary
Lubbock- Lou Etta Love, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born to Ollie and Jeanettie Whalen on Dec. 14, 1942 in Centralia, IL. She had the privilege of living in many states in her life including Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. But it was when she came to Texas that she met the love of her life Alvie Ray Love. They married on Jan. 4, 1980 and remained in love even after his passing. She loved her Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Shallowater. She loves to sing with the choir and enjoyed being a part of the Christmas program every year. She was also a member of the Singing Women of West Texas. Her favorite activity was to spend time with her family especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie and Janettie, her beloved husband Ray Love, a son David Oliver, step-son Tom Love and a granddaughter Ashley Brennan. Surviving family members include, a daughter Sandy Brennan, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Wendi Turner, step-sons Jack Love and Paul Love, sister Berta Marcum, sisters and brothers-in-law Ann and Jerry Rivere and Gail and Tim Cox, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 20, at 2:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
