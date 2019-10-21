|
Lubbock- Lou Retta Wiseman Young of Lubbock passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was 84 years of age, born on August 20, 1935 in Bailey Country, Texas, the daughter of Archie Calvin Wiseman and Beulah Mae Dunlap Wiseman. Lou spent her early years on the farm and learned to be an excellent cook. She attended school in Sudan where she was Salutatorian of her High School graduating class. She worked at Fairview Gin for two years before moving to Arlington in 1955 where she worked for Chance-Voight Aircraft. She moved to Lubbock where she attended Lubbock Christian College (LCC) and greatly enjoyed working in the business office at LCC. Lou married Kenneth Dale Young in November 1958 and they had one daughter: Traci Elaine Young. Lou and Dale were houseparents at the Children's Home of Lubbock where they met foster daughter, Elizabeth Novian (Turner). Their love and care for her lead them to fostering her outside of the Children's Home when they moved. Years later, Traci was killed by a drunk driver in 1983. Lou was a mother and homemaker most of her life. She was active in the local Mother's Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) chapter and served as President. Lou and Dale were divorced later in life. Lou was a member of South Plains Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Mary Alice Wiseman, Frankie Lee "Pudd" Wiseman and Archie Calvin Wiseman, Jr. and wife, Jane Wiseman, all of Sudan, her daughter Traci Young, niece Wendy Lea Wiseman Branson and her husband Van and son Andy.
Lou is survived by her brother, Billy Ray "Bill" Wiseman and his wife, Gladys of Tifton, Georgia. She is also survived by foster daughter, Elizabeth Turner and her husband, Doc, three granddaughters Deborah Kirkpatrick and husband Nathan, Jennifer McWhinney and husband Keino, and Amanda Haden and husband Steven, and seven great grandchildren all of Lubbock. Lou is also survived by one sister-in-law, Kay Wiseman, three nephews: Will Wiseman, Randy Wiseman and wife Rebecca, and Barry Wiseman and wife Marsha; three nieces: Amy Graham, Judy Priest and husband Mark, and Linda Kay and husband John; several grand nieces and nephews, a great grand-niece, and a great grand-nephew.
Lou's legacy will live on in the positive impact she had on the community and the love she shared with family and friends. We will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at South Plains Church of Christ followed by the burial in the Sudan Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Lubbock Christian Schools at 2604 Dover Ave. Lubbock, TX 79407.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019