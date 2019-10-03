|
Lubbock- 81, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Louis E. Kelley was born on July 10, 1938 in Fort Worth, Texas to Emmitt and Lilian Kelley. Coach Kelley, graduated from Woodson High School in 1956, and participated in football and basketball all four years of his high school career. After graduating from Woodson High School in 1956, he received a football scholarship to Cisco Junior College and was the first black player to integrate. He transferred on to New Mexico State University where he was co-captain of his football and baseball teams and was named Most Valuable Player in football in 1959. Coach Kelley was drafted in 1960 by the Dallas Texans, which are now the Kansas City Chiefs. In 1960, Coach Kelley started as a Junior Varsity Coach at Dunbar High School in Lubbock, and later became Varsity Assistant Coach and later Head Coach. He was named Head Coach of Estacada High School in 1975 and retired in 2000. As a head coach, his career includes 15 district champion teams, 8 state, state playoff appearances that included a Class 4a state runner up in 1983 with only three losing seasons. In his 30 years, Kelley compiled a record 240-91-10 with 17 total district championships. Coach Kelley was named A-J's coach of the year eight times, and Texas Tech Legendary Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the Lubbock ISO Hall of Honor, the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, the Abilene ISO Hall of Honor, the New Mexico State University Hall of Fame and Prairie view Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor. After retirement he worked for City Bank of Lubbock. He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy: Wife, Claudier Armstead Kelley; son, Louis Earl Kelley (wife, Zabrina); sister, Hattie Wyett; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Estacado High School. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019