Lubbock- Louis Flores Gutierrez, died March 28, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Louis was born to Jose Gutierrez and Tomasa Flores on September 16, 1928, on a farm in Minnesota.
As a young man, he worked as a truck driver for a milk company out of the Houston and Camp Ruby area of Texas. On trips through Hereford he met the love of his life, Josie Samarron, while he frequented the cafe where she worked. They married on October 26, 1962, and enjoyed 46 years of marriage before her death in 2008. After settling in Lubbock, Louis worked at Texas Tech as a general foreman in the maintenance department, retiring after 37 years.
Louis and Josie's life was full of family, friends, laughter, and music. If there was music and a dance floor, Louis and Josie would dance the night away. As their family grew, they loved all of their grandchildren and special family events. Always the loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Louis will be missed deeply by his family.
He is survived by his son, Robert Gutierrez and spouse Pam; brother, Gilbert Vasquez; 5 grandchildren: Linda Gutierrez Villegas, Robert Lee Gutierrez, Veronica Gutierrez, Steven Gutierrez, and Erica Gutierrez Estrada; their spouses; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Josie; infant son, Louis S. Gutierrez Jr. and siblings: Francis Flores Ramirez, Carmen Flores Sanchez, Jesse Flores, Joe Gutierrez, Minnie Vasquez Escalon, SantosVasquez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019