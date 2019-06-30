|
O'Donnell- Louis Lynwood Birdwell Jr passed away before dawn on June 10th. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home after a long battle with prostate and bone cancer.
Lou was preceded in death by his father Louis Lynwood Birdwell, his mother Georgia Lometa Birdwell, and his wife Linda Ruth Birdwell.
He is survived by his wife Sherry White Birdwell, his son Louis Lynwood Birdwell III "Trey" his wife Colleen Birdwell and granddaughters Shelby and Claire, his daughter Lindsay Leigh Birdwell and grandchildren Olivia and Wyatt Staggs, his brother Samuel Layne Birdwell his wife Jeanne.
A memorial BBQ will be held in O'Donnell, Texas on September 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Sequoia Council BSA or the American Cancer Foundation.
