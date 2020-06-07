Louis Nannini
1927 - 2020
San Antonio- MAY 15, 1927 - MAY 31, 2020 Louis Nannini, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born in Argentina and migrated to the United States in 1957 with nothing but a suitcase and a dream. After taking several puddle jumpers throughout South America and Cuba, he landed in Miami and rode a bus to Dallas Texas to begin a pathology fellowship at Parkland Memorial Hospital. After getting settled in his new country, he sent for his adored (late) wife Maria Muller Nannini, who joined him in Dallas to complete a Masters in Oral Pathology at Baylor Dental School. They were married for 55 years before her passing in 2011.

After studying and working in both Dallas and El Paso, Louis took a position at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, Texas where he practiced pathology and hematology for over 30 years, and ultimately served as Director of Pathology before retiring in 1994. He also served as director of the Lubbock Blood Bank for many years.

Louis and Maria lived many happy years raising their three daughters in Lubbock, Texas. They enjoyed spending time with great friends from their tennis leagues and with friends they met through their philanthropic work during their 35 years in Lubbock. They experienced many adventures together learning about new cultures, arts, music, and food. They also enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

In 2001, Louis and Maria finally decided to retire to the warmer climate of San Antonio, Texas where they spent their final years together, enjoying time with their daughters and their five grandchildren.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife Maria, and is survived by his three daughters, Sylvia Nannini Maenner (Dave), Sandra Nannini, and Cindy Nannini Havranek (Russ), and his five grandchildren, Michael Maenner, Gabrielle Maenner, Sam Maenner, Alex Havranek, and Austin Havranek. He is also survived by a sister, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews in Argentina.

We can't express how much this gentle and caring man will be missed. He was so loved.

A celebration of life service is pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank or to your favorite charity.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Such a lovely man. My love and prayers go out the family. Jen. M.
Jennifer Moriarty
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
Sylvia-Nancy and I are very sorry for your loss. Your father was such a gracious man, and we enjoyed the short time we were able to spend with him. But even though that time was short, he left a definite impression upon us that we wish more people could be like him. Just know that you father and mother are reunited up in heaven enjoying each other and looking down on their amazing family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family now. Let all the great memories fill your days.
John McCann
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
I was the Hematology Supervisor for Methodist Hospital in Lubbock when Dr. Nannini was there. He was one of the kindest persons I have known. It is an honor to have known him.
Beverly Colbert
Coworker
June 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We have many very nice memories of Louis & Maria. We managed to visit them after the move to San Antonio. Loved them both.
Becky & Michael Poindexter
Michael Poindexter
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Sylvia - Patrick and I am so sorry for your loss. We really enjoyed getting to meet him on the river cruise in Italy. Your family will be in our prayers.
Sabrina McGowan
Friend
June 3, 2020
I loved your dad. I have so many fond memories of him from when we first met your family when you moved to Lubbock until we all grew up and scattered. I will never forget his relentless tickling of me knowing how ticklish I was and we all laughed so hard. His dog Missy who only minded him. His sweet nature and loving smile in spite of our sleep overs that kept everyone awake until the early hours. I was always so grateful for your basement when we had to flee tornadoes and your family welcoming us with open arms. And of course, when he saved my life when I was choking on ice in your driveway. I think I scared him as much as me. Our families had so much fun growing up and I will always have a special place in my heart for both your mother and father and your entire family. I love you all and send heartfelt condolences from the Asbill family and myself. Leslie Asbill Prichard
Leslie Prichard
Family Friend
