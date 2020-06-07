I loved your dad. I have so many fond memories of him from when we first met your family when you moved to Lubbock until we all grew up and scattered. I will never forget his relentless tickling of me knowing how ticklish I was and we all laughed so hard. His dog Missy who only minded him. His sweet nature and loving smile in spite of our sleep overs that kept everyone awake until the early hours. I was always so grateful for your basement when we had to flee tornadoes and your family welcoming us with open arms. And of course, when he saved my life when I was choking on ice in your driveway. I think I scared him as much as me. Our families had so much fun growing up and I will always have a special place in my heart for both your mother and father and your entire family. I love you all and send heartfelt condolences from the Asbill family and myself. Leslie Asbill Prichard

Family Friend