|
|
Slaton- 68, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Louis was born on July 2, 1951 to Moren, Sr. and Minnie Whaley in Madisonville, TX. He was employed by U-Haul for fives years and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He leaves to cherish his memory; two sisters, Ruby Lee and Doris Whaley; two brothers, David Whaley and Phil Whaley; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Tabernacle of Truth, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019