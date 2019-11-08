Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis O. "Sweet Lou" Whaley


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis O. "Sweet Lou" Whaley Obituary
Slaton- 68, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Louis was born on July 2, 1951 to Moren, Sr. and Minnie Whaley in Madisonville, TX. He was employed by U-Haul for fives years and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He leaves to cherish his memory; two sisters, Ruby Lee and Doris Whaley; two brothers, David Whaley and Phil Whaley; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Tabernacle of Truth, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -