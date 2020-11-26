Lubbock- Louis Trejo was born in San Marcos, TX on October 10, 1937 to Hipolito and Angelina Trejo who preceded him in death. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020 at the age of 83 years. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Guadalupe Guerra and a brother, Raymond De Leon. Louis leaves behind his loving wife, Magdalena "Maggie" De La Rosa Trejo; son, Robert Anthony Trejo; two sisters, Lilly Mojica and Mary Jane Gutierrez; and two brothers, Henry and Gilbert Trejo. Louis worked for the Texas Workforce Commission and retired after 30 years of employment where he worked as a Development Specialist. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He was very involved in the community here in Lubbock. His leadership abilities were vital to this community in many organizations including: Lubbock County General Assistance Board, South Plains Association of Governments Board, KAMC 28 "Si Se Puede", Co-Host for over 30 years, Boy Scout Master, Northwest Little League President, Our Lady of Grace, CYO Sponsor, 79415 Community Youth Development Program as a founding member, City of Lubbock Civil Service Commission, United Way of Lubbock Board of Directors, Parkway Neighborhood Centers as a board member, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00am in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.