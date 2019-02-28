|
Lubbock- 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Louise was born on July 3, 1932 to the parentage of Frank Manahan and Corine Masters. Louise attended Lubbock Public Schools. She was the First Black Woman to work at Pioneer Gas Company and played on the First Black Women's softball for Mary and Mac. Louise leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Herman Bryant; 5 sisters, Gloria Parker (Tommy), Delois Mann, Dian Hicks , Clara Haliburton, and Ella Manahan; 3 brothers, Kendrick Hayes (Alicia), Bobby Manahan, and Herman Manahan; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019