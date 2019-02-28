Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Manahan) Bryant


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise (Manahan) Bryant Obituary
Lubbock- 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Louise was born on July 3, 1932 to the parentage of Frank Manahan and Corine Masters. Louise attended Lubbock Public Schools. She was the First Black Woman to work at Pioneer Gas Company and played on the First Black Women's softball for Mary and Mac. Louise leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Herman Bryant; 5 sisters, Gloria Parker (Tommy), Delois Mann, Dian Hicks , Clara Haliburton, and Ella Manahan; 3 brothers, Kendrick Hayes (Alicia), Bobby Manahan, and Herman Manahan; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now