San Angelo- Louise Seaton Landers passed away on April 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas due to complications from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
Louise was born on February 3, to James Collins Seaton and Willie Lenora Caraway Seaton in Nixon, Texas. She was the oldest of four children.
Louise married Leon Edward (Eddie) Landers on December 14, 1949 in Post, Texas.
Louise and Eddie raised their three daughters in Lamesa and Amherst, Texas. While in Lamesa, Louise worked at the Bell Telephone Company as an operator and later became a dental assistant. When Louise and Eddie moved to Amherst in 1961 for his job with Santa Fe Railroad, she went to work at South Plains Hospital and Clinic. During this time, she took many evening college classes to further her education and towards obtaining a degree. She worked her way up to the position of Assistant Administrator of South Plains Hospital and Clinic.
Upon the retirement of Mr. Floyd Rowell, Louise Landers assumed the position of Hospital and Clinic Administrator. She was one of only five female hospital administrators in the state of Texas at that time. Louise was a tireless advocate for rural hospitals and the need for them in their local communities. She worked diligently to assure that the South Plains Hospital and Clinic provided the highest quality care possible for the community. Louise also worked closely with her Legislators to provide endless data and statistics to the State Legislature to prove and substantiate the need for rural healthcare in the great state of Texas. As a result of this work, she was able to secure approval and funding for a new, modern, and state of the art South Plains Hospital and Clinic to be built.
Louise was named "Woman of the Year" by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce for the years 1978-1979. While in Amherst, Louise and Eddie were faithful and active members of the First Baptist Church. Some of her proudest moments were listening to and watching her two oldest daughters play the organ and piano for their church.
In 1987, Louise was offered and accepted the position of Lynn County Hospital Administrator in Tahoka, Texas. Louise and Eddie moved to Tahoka in 1988. They enjoyed becoming a part of the Tahoka community and making numerous friends. While there, Louise continued to advocate for the need for Rural Hospitals to provide quality care for their communities up until her retirement in 2000.
In 2001 Louise and Eddie moved to San Angelo, Texas to enjoy their retirement together. They became members of the Lakeview Bible Church. Eddie and Louise enjoyed playing a good game of "42" dominoes with friends, neighbors, and family. They joined the Concho Squares Dancing Club where they made wonderful friends and traveled to many dance gatherings. Eddie and Louise also had a regular Wednesday evening dinner group with friends and for a time had a house at Lake Ivie and also a fishing house on Lake Nasworthy.
Louise Landers was a lifelong learner and always enjoyed taking various continuing education courses. She diligently studied her Bible making numerous notes inside each one until they were worn beyond staying together. She studied and acquired her Real Estate License as an agent and then progressed to become a licensed Real Estate Broker, establishing her own business, Landers Real Estate. She then decided she wanted to acquire her auctioneer license and traveled to Nashville to learn the art and legalities of becoming a licensed auctioneer. She was the only female in her graduating class. Louise was an accomplished and talented seamstress. She made many beautiful dresses, formals, and other clothing for her daughters and herself. She also enjoyed oil painting and took classes periodically and she painted until the last three years of her life.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eddie Landers, her brother-law, Kenneth Willis, her brother and sister-law, Floyd and Patricia Seaton.
She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands Debbie and Steve Martin of Shallowater, Lisa and Roger Boyles of Shallowater, and Tanoa and Charles Marsh of San Angelo. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in- law, Lester and Glenda Sue Seaton, sister and brother - in-law Betty and Jerry Blankenship, sister -in- law, Barbara Willis, and sister-in-law Sue Landers. Louise also leaves behind two grandsons, and six granddaughters and their families, Doug and Jaime Boyles, Errin Martin, Lacy and Clint Bradley, Nicholas and Joli Martin, Lindzi and Matt Timberlake, Keeli and Cole Sandlin, Alison Marsh and Amy and Matt Teufert. Also surviving her are 14 great- grandchildren and one on the way.
Arrangements are under Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas. Given the current gathering restrictions, Pastor Scooter McCurdy of New Hope Bible Church will officiate a private family service on Tuesday, April 28th. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Louise's name to her favorite charity, The Salvation Army or to the .
The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to her caregivers at Wilshire of Lubbock, particularly Teri Gardner, for their loving care and allowing our Mother to live her final days with dignity and grace.
Heaven came down and Glory filled her soul!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020