Lubbock- 76, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Louise was born in Bastrop, TX on January 3, 1943 to Charlie B and Mae Ollie Jackson. She graduated from Dunbar High School. Louise was employed by Lubbock State School and Texas Instruments. Louise was also a model for Lane Bryant Clothing Store. Louise leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Robert Norris, Sr.; one daughter, Pam Norris; two sons, Robert Norris, Jr. and Van Norris; three sisters, Alberta Hardeman, Dorothy Marcy, and Linda Jackson; one brother, Charlie B. Jackson, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019