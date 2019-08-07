|
|
McAdoo- Lovey Jo Grizzle Harris Nance 83 of McAdoo went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday August 5, 2019. Lovey was born November 5, 1935 in Spur Texas to Jake and Marie Robinett Grizzle, she graduated from McAdoo High School and married H.F. Harris Feb. 9, 1952 after he passed away in 1984 she married Dwain Nance on June 15, 1986. Lovey was a wonderful mother who had the patience to raise four boys; she dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovey was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Lovey is preceded in death by her first husband H.F. Harris, parents Jake Grizzle and Marie Godfrey, and a brother Bobby Dwayne Grizzle.
Lovey left behind four sons; Dwayne Harris and wife Annell Harris of Abilene, Steve Harris and wife Jody of McAdoo, David Harris of Lubbock, Dale Harris and wife Sherry of Kress. One step-son, Michael Nance of Bovina, and one step-daughter, Pam Potter and husband Larry De Furia of Houston. Lovey also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday August 8, 2019 at the First Baptist in McAdoo at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in McAdoo Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Family suggest memorials be to the or St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019