Richardson, formally of Lubbock- 64, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Lovie was born on May 12, 1955 to Jesse Lee and Donna Petties in Clovis, New Mexico. Lovie was a dedicated Wal Mart Associate for twenty years. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Aja Petties and Kristi Hatchett; one son, Donny Hatchett; two grandsons; two sisters, Francis Henry and Gussie Allen; one brother, Wayne Petties; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019