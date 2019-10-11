Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Lovie Lee Hatchett


1955 - 2019
Lovie Lee Hatchett Obituary
Richardson, formally of Lubbock- 64, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Lovie was born on May 12, 1955 to Jesse Lee and Donna Petties in Clovis, New Mexico. Lovie was a dedicated Wal Mart Associate for twenty years. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Aja Petties and Kristi Hatchett; one son, Donny Hatchett; two grandsons; two sisters, Francis Henry and Gussie Allen; one brother, Wayne Petties; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
