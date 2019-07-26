|
Lubbock- Lowell "Jay" Petty was called home on July 5, 2019 following a long fight with many health issues. Jay was born in Newfoundland, PA but grew up in Phillipsburg, NJ. After enlisting in the Air Force, he was stationed in Texas, later stating he got here as soon as he could. He celebrated his 86th birthday in November, 2018 with family in Mansfield, TX. Jay was the second son of four boys and two girls born to Harry and Grace Petty.
At age 21, while serving in the Air Force in Lubbock, TX, Jay met his one true love, Yvonne Beard Petty. They married in December, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Tahoka, TX. Jay and Yvonne had two children and celebrated 63 years of marriage in Lubbock and Mansfield, TX until separated by Yvonne's death in 2018. Jay exhibited his true love by taking on the caregiver role for over a decade as Yvonne's health declined. One of his biggest sources of pride was having three generations of Texas Tech graduates in the family.
Jay, a man of many talents, attended Texas Tech after leaving the Air Force, lacking 1 semester from a degree in architecture. His interests lead him to commercial drafting, real estate sales, home building, and cabinetmaking. He "retired" as Texas Tech Cabinet Shop Foreman in 1996 to his home shop where he kept active building projects ranging from conference tables, kitchen cabinets, furniture, and custom pens until leaving Lubbock in 2018. Jay, a loyal friend, met his best lifelong friends of 60 years, A.D. and Jewel Scott, Lynn and Peggy Ainsworth, and Fonnie Peacock early in his married life. Most have preceded him in death. He was a devoted Christian, remaining loyal to his church, Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, even after health issues prevented attendance.
Jay will be remembered for his discreet generosity, his sacrificial love and care of family and friends, always being ready with a tease, a joke or a story, his "thumping gizzard", his green thumb, his patient fishing skills, and his ability to fix anything. He is survived by his brother Harry of Lubbock, his daughter Belinda of Mansfield, his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Brenda of Fort Worth, his grandchildren Brice of Irving and Brooke of Plano, his nieces Janine of Lubbock, and Tina of Wilburton, OK, his nephews Shawn of El Paso and Dave of Midland, along with numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019