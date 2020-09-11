1/1
Lowell Wayne "Skeeter" Bingham
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Lowell Wayne "Skeeter" Bingham, 75 of Lubbock Texas passed away on Thursday Sept. 3rd, 2020. He was born in Floydada, Texas on Dec. 20th, 1944 to his parents Sam and Belle Bingham. Wayne graduated from Monterrey High School in 1963. As a child he was a proficient baseball player and his small size and speed earned him the nickname "Skeeter". Wayne married Jill Clarke in 1986 in Ruidoso New Mexico. Wayne was an entrepreneur working in a variety of industries including electrical, construction, bar and restaurant, horse racing and others. He had a passion for playing golf, auto racing, fishing, and sharing stories and laughs with his friends. He also loved animals including rescues and neighborhood strays, and had a special place in his heart for Chihuahuas. He is survived by his wife Jill Bingham, his daughter Staci Livesay and granddaughter Robin Livesay, and his son Shawn Bingham, his wife Debbie Bingham and grandson Ryan Bingham. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on the outdoor deck at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club on Monday September 21st from 7 - 9 PM. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved