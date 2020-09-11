Lubbock- Lowell Wayne "Skeeter" Bingham, 75 of Lubbock Texas passed away on Thursday Sept. 3rd, 2020. He was born in Floydada, Texas on Dec. 20th, 1944 to his parents Sam and Belle Bingham. Wayne graduated from Monterrey High School in 1963. As a child he was a proficient baseball player and his small size and speed earned him the nickname "Skeeter". Wayne married Jill Clarke in 1986 in Ruidoso New Mexico. Wayne was an entrepreneur working in a variety of industries including electrical, construction, bar and restaurant, horse racing and others. He had a passion for playing golf, auto racing, fishing, and sharing stories and laughs with his friends. He also loved animals including rescues and neighborhood strays, and had a special place in his heart for Chihuahuas. He is survived by his wife Jill Bingham, his daughter Staci Livesay and granddaughter Robin Livesay, and his son Shawn Bingham, his wife Debbie Bingham and grandson Ryan Bingham. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on the outdoor deck at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club on Monday September 21st from 7 - 9 PM. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com