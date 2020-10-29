1/1
Loyd Jefferson Blankenship
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wichita Falls, Texas- Loyd Blankenship, 91 of Wichita Falls, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

Loyd Jefferson Blankenship was born October 6, 1929 in Seymour to Clint and Maudie May Conner Blankenship. He was a graduate of Lubbock High School. Loyd met the love of his life, Janet Mathews in Lubbock and the couple married on July 1, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico. Loyd worked as a fireman and for the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the letter carrier's union. Loyd was a voracious reader, especially studying American politics, the Apostle Paul and Roman History. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Maudie Blankenship; his beloved wife, Janet Blankenship; a son, Jeff Blankenship; a granddaughter, Heather Renee Yelvington; a sister, Roxie Stewart and a brother, James Blankenship.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Charisse Wagner and Cyndee Mayworm and husband, Al all of Wichita Falls; 2 granddaughters, Amber Scrimpsher and Audra Strader and husband, Chris all of Wichita Falls and 1 great granddaughter, Jackie Murders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Archer Funeral Home
111 N Cedar St
Seymour, TX 76380
(940) 888-2636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved