Wichita Falls, Texas- Loyd Blankenship, 91 of Wichita Falls, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Wichita Falls.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.



Loyd Jefferson Blankenship was born October 6, 1929 in Seymour to Clint and Maudie May Conner Blankenship. He was a graduate of Lubbock High School. Loyd met the love of his life, Janet Mathews in Lubbock and the couple married on July 1, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico. Loyd worked as a fireman and for the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the letter carrier's union. Loyd was a voracious reader, especially studying American politics, the Apostle Paul and Roman History. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Maudie Blankenship; his beloved wife, Janet Blankenship; a son, Jeff Blankenship; a granddaughter, Heather Renee Yelvington; a sister, Roxie Stewart and a brother, James Blankenship.



Survivors include 2 daughters, Charisse Wagner and Cyndee Mayworm and husband, Al all of Wichita Falls; 2 granddaughters, Amber Scrimpsher and Audra Strader and husband, Chris all of Wichita Falls and 1 great granddaughter, Jackie Murders.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store