Slaton- Lt. Kurt Joseph Kitten of the Lubbock Fire Department and Slaton resident, passed away suddenly, Friday, June 21, 2019. Rosary Services will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM in Englunds Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery, with Lubbock Fire Department Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.
Kurt was born January 12, 1971, in Lubbock to Jerry James Kitten and Patricia Mae (Shelby) Kitten. He attended grade school at St. Joseph School in Slaton and graduated from Slaton High School and Texas Tech University with an Agricultural Economics Degree. Kurt married Bonnie Kathleen Koslan on June 22, 1996. They lived southwest of Slaton. Kurt joined the Lubbock fire Department in 1999, he went through the Ranks to Lieutenant as well as a Master Firefighter and an instructor, he was referred to as the "Healer". Kurt and Bonnie started farming in 2001 along with his Firefighting career. His leisure time was with family and friends.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Bonnie of the home, two sons Kade, and Grant, one daughter Rachyl, a grandson Kash all of Slaton, his parents of Slaton, two sisters Ann Marie (Robie) Wright, and Kristine Parker (Jacob) of Slaton, brother Keith Kitten of Slaton, Numerous Aunts , Uncles, Nieces , Nephews and Cousins.
The family suggests Memorial contributions may be sent to Boots and Badges, Slaton Fire Department 200 South 8th, St., Slaton, Texas 79364. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019