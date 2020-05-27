|
Lubbock- Lucia Dean Wyneken McBrayer died May 23, 2020 at age 96. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 1, 1923 to Dr. Henry O. and Leona Lucia Whitney Wyneken. She married Robert (Bob) McBrayer in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Henry O. Wyneken. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was captain of the High School Drill Team. She graduated from Cottey Junior College in Nevada, Missouri where she was President of the Student Body and received both student and faculty awards as the student best representing the college. She received her BS degree in Biology from the University of Texas and worked as a Licensed Medical Technologist. She and her husband were active in their churches in the children's, college, single adults', adults' and music ministries for over 50 years. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church and a current member of Southcrest Baptist Church, as well as a member of P.E.O. Chapter CF for over 70 years. Lucia is survived by her daughter, Margaret Willis (Lonnie); her son Mark (Cindy); grandchildren Craig Bickley (Nicole), Kyle Bickley, Kent Bickley (Brianne), Whitney McBrayer, Bryant McBrayer (Carmell), and nine great grandchildren (Lily, Claire, Julia, Noah, Brooke, Madilynn, and Henry Bickley, and Presley and Audrey McBrayer), two step-granddaughters (Ila and Lorraine Willis), and numerous nieces and nephews. Lucia was a woman of strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her family knew they were constantly in her prayers, and they were never in doubt of how much she loved them. Everyone who knew her knew how very proud she was of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But her love encompassed more than just her family. She loved and prayed for anyone who came into her life, especially the wonderful friends and staff who became her "second family" at Carillon. Due to COVID-19, no visitation will be held. A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29 at Southcrest Baptist Church and will be live-streamed at southcrestlive.tv for those who are unable to attend. She will be buried at Resthaven Cemetery in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Lucia requested memorial gifts be sent to the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, 2305 Roosevelt Avenue, San Antonio, TX, 78210; Southcrest Baptist Missions Fund, 3801 South Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79423; Carillon Life Care Community, 1717 Norfolk Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416, or a . The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the staff and caregivers of the Carillon community. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020