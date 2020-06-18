Lubbock- Viewing and visitation for Lucia Gonzales, 92 of Lubbock, will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel-Lubbock. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day, Friday, June 19, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel.Lucia passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born on April 14, 1928 in Panna Maria, Texas to the late Victor and Jesusita Sanchez. In 1962 in Lubbock, Lucia married Fernando Gonzales. Lucia's family were of the Yaqui Indian Tribe which continue to preserve culture and traditions today. She was a homemaker who sewed all of her children's clothes, crochet, knitted, and liked to draw artwork as is part of the Yaqui tradition. Although she had no schooling, she was a remarkable woman, great with her hands, and had an amazing memory. Her memory will forever be instilled and cherished in the memory of her familyShe is preceded in death by parents Victor and Jesusita SanchezSurvivors include her husband Fernando Gonzales of Lubbock; two sons Andrew Gonzales and Carlos Gonzales both of Lubbock; three daughters Gloria Gonzales Salinas of Lubbock, Adela Rodriguez of Alvin, Texas and Eva Rodriguez of Wolfforth; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.