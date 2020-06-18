Lucia Gonzales
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Viewing and visitation for Lucia Gonzales, 92 of Lubbock, will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel-Lubbock. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day, Friday, June 19, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel.

Lucia passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born on April 14, 1928 in Panna Maria, Texas to the late Victor and Jesusita Sanchez. In 1962 in Lubbock, Lucia married Fernando Gonzales. Lucia's family were of the Yaqui Indian Tribe which continue to preserve culture and traditions today. She was a homemaker who sewed all of her children's clothes, crochet, knitted, and liked to draw artwork as is part of the Yaqui tradition. Although she had no schooling, she was a remarkable woman, great with her hands, and had an amazing memory. Her memory will forever be instilled and cherished in the memory of her family

She is preceded in death by parents Victor and Jesusita Sanchez

Survivors include her husband Fernando Gonzales of Lubbock; two sons Andrew Gonzales and Carlos Gonzales both of Lubbock; three daughters Gloria Gonzales Salinas of Lubbock, Adela Rodriguez of Alvin, Texas and Eva Rodriguez of Wolfforth; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
806-765-5555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved