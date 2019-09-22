|
North Las Vegas, NV- A celebration of the life of Lucille (Lucy) Benitez, 64, will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Lucy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Lucy passed away September 16, 2019. She was born January 30, 1955 in Austin, TX to Silberio and Natalia Pena. She was raised in Tahoka and graduated Tahoka High School in 1974. She married Jimmy Benitez on February 12, 1977 in Tahoka, TX. She traveled the country with her family being an Air Force Wife. Her permanent resident becoming Las Vegas, Nevada in 1992.
Loved ones include husband Jimmy Benitez; son Matthew Benitez and wife, Shay; son Mark Benitez and wife, Michelle; brother, Joe Pena; sisters, Fran Marez, Constance P. Garcia, Virginia Sanchez, Janie de Leon, Margo Jasso and Susie Garcia; grandchildren, Jaden, Alycia, Lucas and Sofia Benitez.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Pena, S.R Pena, George Pena, Jesse Pena; sister, Mary Benavides.
Lucy loved the Lord, her family (especially her grandchildren). She enjoyed traveling, shopping, listening to all types of music but mostly Christian and the Beatles. She enjoyed keeping up with the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Las Vegas Golden Knights. She was loved and will be missed!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019